BOONVILLE. Ind. (WEHT)- Wyatt Franz is this week’s Home Team Friday MVP.

The Pioneers running back tallied six touchdowns on 21 carries for 200 ground yards, tying a school record for most scores in one game. After missing the first few weeks due to injury, Franz is happy to see his hard work turn into success on the gridiron.

“It means a lot,” Franz said. “It really shows all the hard work that I have put in is finally starting to do something. [I just want to] show people what I can do. It was pretty thrilling. I’ve never experienced something like that before. It was pretty fun and I’m hoping to do it again this week.”

Head Coach Darin Ward has seen plenty of running backs in his time at Boonville. From Luke Conner to Devin Mockobee, plenty have shown promise and Franz is no different.

“He’s strong, he’s powerful, he has good speed and is a great weight room kid. It’s just kind of one of those things. Princeton was really struggling during the game to tackle him and also didn’t have the desire to want to come tackle him because he’s a big back and gets downhill pretty quickly. One we kind of realized [what] was going on we [had] a sense of urgency just to continue to give him the football.”

Boonville will host Washington this Friday for senior night at 6:30 p.m. CDT.