OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Catholic football have begun 4-0 for the first time in 11 years. Last week’s victory against its city rival the Red Devils proved to be a promising win for the Ace.

“The word of the week was faith, head coach Jason Morris said. “And our kids did a good job of, you know, strongly believing in themselves. It’s an experienced team that we felt like going in, that we matched up well and we knew Owensboro was good and we weren’t going to let their record dictate or tell us that they weren’t a good team. And we were ready for four quarters. And it came down to the final seconds and we pulled through.”

Part of the reason for Owensboro Catholic’s success has been the quarterback, Brady Atwell. Starting as a freshman, Atwell was given time to grow and blossom into a tremendous leader on and off the field. Now the junior has respect as a field general.

“That’s one of the greatest attributes that Brady has,” Morris said. “You know, he’s got all the G-d given skills. He is 6’3, 230 lbs and can run with anybody on the field and can make all the throws. But he’s such a great leader. Our our team knows that when it comes time, when it means the most, that Brady is going to be there for them and they can trust him.”

But it isn’t just Atwell doing all the work. He has an elite core of receivers and running backs to help carry the load. All of which, continue to push this Aces team in the direction of a poised playoff run.

“Brady will be the first to tell you that, you know, we’re all blessed to have the type of receiving corps and running backs that we have at Owensboro Catholic,” Morris said. “You know, it starts with our seniors and Deuce Sims and Noah Rhinerson, Tutt Carrico, Kaiser Frick and then you also have Eli Blair in the backfield and then you have some really good junior running backs in Vince Carrico and junior wide receiver Waryn Ebelhar and also a kid that’s mixing in sophomore Miles Edge. So there’s about eight kids there that we’re spreading the ball around to. And it’s a it truly is a blessing.”

Owensboro Catholic allowed 19 total points allowed in its first three games this season before surrendering 28 to Oswensboro High. Much of that low scoring by opponents comes from the ability of Caden Conkright, a star linebacker, and Tutt Carrico there in the secondary. With the way they are playing, the Aces can be viewed as one of the most feared defenses in the state of Kentucky.

“I think overall, it’s our athleticism,” Morris said. “You know, we’re not really big up front, but we’re really strong and long and athletic and we’re given offensive lines fits up front, and that’s allowing, you know, our star linebackers and Vince and Tutt Carrico and Eli Blair to run free to the football. And any time you have Vince Carrico as your mike-linebacker a kid like that kind of like Brady on offense if you keep him protected, you know you’re going to be in good shape.”

Jason Morris and Owensboro Catholic will host the Henderson County Colonels at 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday.