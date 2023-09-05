EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Last Friday, the Memorial Tigers grabbed a win over Central extending their unbeaten streak to three to begin the season. In the 56-0 win, the Tigers showed why they are a team to circle on your calendar, displaying the ability to dominate on both sides of the ball.

With four touchdowns in the opening quarter and seven total in the first half, this Tigers team was poised to grab another convincing win. Memorial head coach John Hurley noted that a win like this is not to be taken lightly.

“I don’t know if you could say it’s expectation,” Hurley said. “But it feels good in the fact that our kids prepared themselves when they came in not overlooking anybody and worked hard through that week of practice and then executing on Friday night.”

Matthew Fisher was nine of 11 passing, threw for 131 yards in the air and collected four all-purpose touchdowns in the start under center. Hurley said that this is much of what to expect from him for the remainder of the season.

“You know, he’s a very detail oriented young man,” Hurley said. “He puts a lot of time in during the week watching film and he cares a lot about doing things. The right way. And, you know, he’s pretty detailed when it comes to it. And, you know, he really wasn’t off too much on passes, you know, in the first week. He felt like he missed a couple less the points out on the field a little bit on the second week. I don’t know that we could say that last week. You know, I mean, he was really on what he was doing.”

The Tigers first touchdown against Central was a pick-six to open up the scoring and the defense allowed just 87 total yards of offense for the Bears. That kind of translation from defense to offense has helped Memorial throughout the first three weeks of the season.

“Well, it definitely helps with momentum,” Hurley said. “I think the other thing it does is it allows you to take some [deep-ball opportunities] from time to time because you’re not constantly feeling that pressure, that you’ve got to make something big happen all the time and get to push in too much. They’ve done a great job this year, getting themselves ready to go. Being consistent and being disciplined in the way they play. And I think that kind of helps us offensively to allows us to be a little bit more disciplined and be able to, you know, not be so hurried and necessarily feel like you’re constantly pushing to make something happen.”

The 3-0 Memorial Tigers take on the Wildcats of Mater Dei at 6:30 CT Friday night at Enlow Field.