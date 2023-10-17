POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The North Posey Vikings aim to clinch a nine-win season for the third consecutive year, and a fourth straight with at least on sectional win when they play Perry Central this Friday. After it’s 70-0 routing of Pike Central last week, head coach Waylon Schenk is confident his offense will get the job done.

“Our offense has got a lot of talent,” Schenk said. “You know, we were in a game where we felt like, going in, we were going to be the team that was really over matching up Pike. You know, our run a run game’s been really solid all year and then showed Friday night and it felt good to get some of those young guys some opportunities, rest some of our guys going into the sectional and you know come out that healthy and ready to go for Friday’s sectional game.

The Vikings carry with them a three-headed-monster on offense with Quarterback Liam Stone and running backs Jed Galvin and Colton Gardner. The three have combined for a total of 38 rushing touchdowns this season–a big piece of the puzzle when calculating why North Posey is ranked 4th in the 2A football AP Media Poll.

“It starts up front,” Schenk said. “We got a really veteran offensive line group coming back from last year that only lost one starter and set a school record for rushing. So we knew going into the season that we could rely heavily on that rushing attack. And you know, Jed, Liam and Colton have done a great job, but without that, those front five, this isn’t possible. And you know, Jace Gauer and Gavin Meyers in there who’ve been doing a really good job for us as H-Backs. We’ve been a really dynamic rushing attack and it’s good as a play caller when you got three or four guys you can hand the ball to and we’re very capable.”

North Posey holds only one regular season loss in 2023 with an 8-1 record as Schenk aims to bring the school another nine-win season. But no game is the same and no opponent is the same, especially when sections arrive.

“You start all over when the section rolls around,” said Schenk. “But, you know, it’s a good feeling as a head coach, knowing how much experience that we have on this roster. We’ve got 17 seniors and I think 15 juniors. All of these guys have played huge roles in the previous nine-win season last year and several of these guys played as sophomores when we were conference champs and made it to a sectional final there too. So, you know, I think the best thing about this group going into the sectionals, these guys have been there, they’ve played on the road, they’ve played in that sectional environment, they’re game tested their are confident group. But at the same time we know we’re in a really tough sectional and we’re going to play our best football to get out of it.”

The Vikings will play a home sectional game against the Perry Central Commodores this Friday with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. central.