LEWISPORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The start of the 50th year of Hancock County football has been an exciting one to say the least. The Hornets are entering week five 4-0, three of those games complete shutouts.

Quarterback Cole Dixon threw four touchdown passes and rushed one in himself in week four, but he can’t take all the credit for racking up those points, saying the O-line stepped up big this past week and helped make those scoring opportunities. Although the Hornets are averaging over 50 points per game and only allowed 17 points total, they say they can’t overlook any opponent.

“Coming out here and having a good practice is really the main thing,” said Dixon. We gotta come out here every day, give 110 percent, get extra reps in and go out there on Friday and just compete.”

“We just gotta keep it week by week and keep going, stay focused and not underplay any opponent based on their records or history of playing that opponent,” said senior Jack Duncan. “So we just gotta keep going and keep worrying about us and keep getting better.”

“We don’t want to take every game as it’s a breeze,” said senior Austin Volocko. “We go in there and game on the whole time. We want to score as much as we can and hold them to the least points and just go out and ball out really.”

“We come out, we practice hard every day and we have enough depth now within our squad with 52 players on our roster that we’re able to do that in practice,” said head coach Bobby Eubanks. “We really push each other and we compete a lot in practice and that kind of keeps us focused on what we’re doing.”

Hancock County plays Tell City for the first time in program history on their home turf on Friday, September 16.