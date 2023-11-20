LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – While many teams seasons have already completed, Heritage Hills has one more game this season and they’re hoping it ends with the IHSAA 3A state title.

Last Friday, the patriots earned the semi-state win over Gibson Southern in the jungle securing their spot in the state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“The main focus this week is is staying focused on what we’re trying to do is win a football game,” said Heritage Hills head coach Todd Wilkerson. “There’s a lot of distractions this week. we’re going to make a trip to Lucas Oil on Wednesday to practice thanksgiving on Thursday. So trying to get them to realize we have to have a great week of practice if we want to win this game on Friday,” he added.

Sophomore Jett Goldsberry has been having a great season on both sides of the ball and will have continue that dominance when the patriots take on Indianapolis Bishop Chatard. For Goldsberry he’s more than ready to play under the bright lights of Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I’m really excited to play there. it’s a big, big, big stadium,” Goldsberry stated. “I went up there in 2019 to support and I know that there’s going to be a lot of people there from in our county and in our surrounding area to come watch and support.”

Coach Wilkerson says their stadium was rocking in their semi-state game and they need all the patriot faithful’s to make the trip to Indianapolis to cheer on their squad.

“I think you draw on that the noise, the support this community’s always supported our program, always supported football or all our athletic programs,” coach Wilkerson explained. “For as many of those people to travel up the Indy as possible, that’d be great.”

Senior Heritage Hills offensive guard Emmitt Gogel understands how important this game is and what a state title would mean to their community.

“It would make my year and I think it’ll make everybody happy here,” said Gogel. “The second one ever since 2000, it’s it’s a long time.”

Heritage Hills will take on Indianapolis Bishop Chatard at 3pm ET/2pm CT.