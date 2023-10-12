GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) –Tanner Boyd is this week’s Home Team Friday MVP.

Boyd, the Gibson Southern quarterback, had 304 yards and four touchdowns in a convincing victory over Mount Vernon.

He’s the second Titan’s football player to win MVP this year, alongside Sean DeLong.

Boyd says having all the weapons around him allows the type of numbers he puts up.

“I just think our whole offense performed at a really high level. I don’t think I could have done it without the guys up front and around me making plays.”

Congratulations to Boyd and his team.