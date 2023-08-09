HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The high school football season is back.
Here is our schedule for high school football games:
- Week 1 (Aug 18)
- North @ Castle (Streamed)
- Week 2 (Aug 25)
- Mater Dei @ Castle (Streamed)
- Week 3 (Sept 1)
- Owensboro @ Daviess County (Streamed)
- Week 4 (Sept 8)
- North @ Reitz (Streamed)
- Week 5 (Sept 15)
- Jasper @ Mater Dei (Streamed)
- Week 6 (Sept 22)
- Reitz @ Castle (Streamed)
- Week 7 (Sept 29)
- Memorial @ Reitz (Streamed)
- Week 8 (Oct 6)
- Fall Festival – No Game
- Week 9 (Oct 13)
- Mater Dei @ Reitz (Streamed)
- Week 10 (Oct 20)
- Fort Campbell @ Owensboro Catholic (Over The Air)
- Week 11 (Oct 27)
- Henderson @ Owensboro (Over The Air)
Walt Ferber will return for the play-by-play, and our news director will do the color commentary. All games will be streamed live on tristatehomepage.com.