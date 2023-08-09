HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The high school football season is back.

Here is our schedule for high school football games:

Week 1 (Aug 18) North @ Castle (Streamed)

Week 2 (Aug 25) Mater Dei @ Castle (Streamed)

Week 3 (Sept 1) Owensboro @ Daviess County (Streamed)

Week 4 (Sept 8) North @ Reitz (Streamed)

Week 5 (Sept 15) Jasper @ Mater Dei (Streamed)

Week 6 (Sept 22) Reitz @ Castle (Streamed)

Week 7 (Sept 29) Memorial @ Reitz (Streamed)

Week 8 (Oct 6) Fall Festival – No Game

Week 9 (Oct 13) Mater Dei @ Reitz (Streamed)

Week 10 (Oct 20) Fort Campbell @ Owensboro Catholic (Over The Air)

Week 11 (Oct 27) Henderson @ Owensboro (Over The Air)



Walt Ferber will return for the play-by-play, and our news director will do the color commentary. All games will be streamed live on tristatehomepage.com.