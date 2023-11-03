HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Home Team Friday is not over yet for Eyewitness News. This week there’s no live stream, but we’ll be providing updates on the following high school football games in the Tri-State.
Games
- Heritage Hills vs. Scottsburg @ 6:30 p.m.
- Vincennes Lincoln vs. Gibson Southern @ 6:30 p.m.
- Reitz vs. Memorial @ 7 p.m.
- North vs. Castle @ 7 p.m.
- Owensboro Catholic vs. Caldwell County @ 7 p.m.
- Hancock County vs. Franklin-Simpson @ 7 p.m.
- Webster County vs. Hart County @ 7 p.m.
- Glasgow vs. McLean County @ 7 p.m.
- Adair County vs. Union County @ 6 p.m.
- Apollo vs. Bowling Green @ 7 p.m.
- Ohio County vs. Owensboro @ 7 p.m.
- Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. South Warren @ 7 p.m.
- North Hardin vs. Daviess County @ 7 p.m.
- Warren Central vs. Henderson County @ 7 p.m.
Scores
|Heritage Hills
|15
|Scottsburg
|0
|1st Quarter
|6:30 p.m.
|Vincennes Lincoln
|0
|Gibson Southern
|3
|1st Quarter
|6:30 p.m.
|Reitz
|0
|Memorial
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|North
|0
|Castle
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Owensboro Catholic
|0
|Caldwell County
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Hancock County
|0
|Franklin-Simpson
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Webster County
|0
|Hart County
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Glasgow
|0
|McLean County
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Adair County
|6
|Union County
|7
|2nd Quarter
|6:00 p.m.
|Apollo
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Ohio County
|0
|Owensboro
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Madisonville-North Hopkins
|0
|South Warren
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|North Hardin
|0
|Daviess County
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Warren Central
|0
|Henderson County
|0
|7:00 p.m.
