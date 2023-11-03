HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Home Team Friday is not over yet for Eyewitness News. This week there’s no live stream, but we’ll be providing updates on the following high school football games in the Tri-State.

Games

  • Heritage Hills vs. Scottsburg @ 6:30 p.m.
  • Vincennes Lincoln vs. Gibson Southern @ 6:30 p.m.
  • Reitz vs. Memorial @ 7 p.m.
  • North vs. Castle @ 7 p.m.
  • Owensboro Catholic vs. Caldwell County @ 7 p.m.
  • Hancock County vs. Franklin-Simpson @ 7 p.m.
  • Webster County vs. Hart County @ 7 p.m.
  • Glasgow vs. McLean County @ 7 p.m.
  • Adair County vs. Union County @ 6 p.m.
  • Apollo vs. Bowling Green @ 7 p.m.
  • Ohio County vs. Owensboro @ 7 p.m.
  • Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. South Warren @ 7 p.m.
  • North Hardin vs. Daviess County @ 7 p.m.
  • Warren Central vs. Henderson County @ 7 p.m.

Scores

Heritage Hills15
Scottsburg0
1st Quarter6:30 p.m.
Vincennes Lincoln0
Gibson Southern3
1st Quarter6:30 p.m.
Reitz0
Memorial0
7:00 p.m.
North0
Castle0
7:00 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic0
Caldwell County0
7:00 p.m.
Hancock County0
Franklin-Simpson0
7:00 p.m.
Webster County0
Hart County0
7:00 p.m.
Glasgow0
McLean County0
7:00 p.m.
Adair County6
Union County7
2nd Quarter6:00 p.m.
Apollo0
Bowling Green0
7:00 p.m.
Ohio County0
Owensboro0
7:00 p.m.
Madisonville-North Hopkins0
South Warren0
7:00 p.m.
North Hardin0
Daviess County0
7:00 p.m.
Warren Central0
Henderson County0
7:00 p.m.

