Home Team Friday: Mater Dei vs. Triton Central (11/12/21)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) As city officials start studying the impact of what is known as a forever chemical, found at the site of an area company, a report claims city officials didn't act fast enough on informing residents of the problem.

A report from NPR affiliate WFPL in Louisville says city officials first downplayed the extent of the pollution caused by PFAS chemicals exposed at Shamrock Technologies buildings in Henderson, found in the soil and ground water, and its impact and didn't tell residents sooner about it. Company officials say it was first detected in 2018, and they information state environmental officials after it happened. Residents at Tuesday's city commission meeting say they should have known sooner.