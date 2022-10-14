EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ever since he was a little kid, North running back Angelo St. Louis has always been a speed demon. He started out playing football with his siblings growing up in Florida. So when he moved to Indiana, he had the in with the neighborhood kids.

“We lived in an apartment complex together,” said Jaylonn Mitchell, North quarterback. “So we’re on the field playing football. I remember he had this really long run, and like, nobody could tackle him. So we’re like, ‘where did you come from?’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, I came from Florida.’ We asked him, ‘why are you so slippery?’ He’s like, ‘oh, I don’t know. Everybody, at my old school called me ‘Butter,” because it was hard to tackle him. And then after that, we just became best friends.”

Over the following years, his story would change dramatically. His mom left to go home to Haiti for long periods of time.

“She left for like, six months, maybe,” said Angelo St. Louis. “And then she came back. I went back to live with her. And then she left again.”

Angelo was basically on his own, having to take care of himself as just a kid.

“He was able to essentially do some things on his own that not a lot of kids his age, probably wouldn’t be able to do so,” said North head coach Joey Paridaen.

That’s when the north football community stepped in. Angelo lived with coaches off and on and eventually moved in with his best friend Jaylonn Mitchell.

“I think of him as a brother now more than a best friend,” said St. Louis.

The summer before his junior year, Angelo didn’t have to worry about where his next bed would be. Bill and Lana Masterson heard about his situation at church and knew they were meant to cross paths.

“I always think that these are like divine moments,” said Bill Masterson. “We had two of our own that were moving out. And we had a place upstairs a bonus room with a separate bathroom. And it just kind of morphed.”

“I thought it was so funny that we were trying to take him out for school supplies and he never left,” laughed Lana Masterson.

Angelo already kept up on his grades and excelled in school and football and determined he wants to pursue a medical career after high school. All he needed was the family life to support his dreams.

“I didn’t know, like, they’d like have dinner, you know, I didn’t really have dinner every night when I grew up. So I was like, what is this?,” said St. Louis. “They’ve like been to like every single game. I’m not used to after the game going up to the fence and talking to people I live with.”

“I want to help somebody that wants more,” said Lana Masterson. “They want it. They just don’t want to take it, they want to get somewhere for themselves. They just need help.”

Throughout all of the hardships, Angelo’s spirit has remained bright and it rubs off on everyone around him.

“It really makes me proud just to see him shine,” said Mitchell.

“It’s a blessing for us in our program, to have him in it,” said Coach Paridaen. “And we’re definitely better because of it.”