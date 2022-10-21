HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Hancock County senior Austin Volocko sure isn’t your average teenager. His day starts before the sun rises and he’s grinding hours before school even starts. Picking up a local Amish family to drive them to their worksite for the day.

“[I] wake up around 4:30 to five o’clock,” said Volocko. “Get ready, go pick up them go to work. Come here for about an hour, hour and a half and I leave around seven o’clock go school, from eight o’clock to 11:30 get lunch and I come back here to work.”

Austin started his own business this spring, which includes mowing yards to doing construction and anything in between.

“The business he has is pretty fun,” said David Yoder, one of the guys Austin works with. “He’d do odds and ends and get into different stuff. [I’m] very appreciative if he’s always there anytime we need something it’s always there.”

Tired yet? Well that’s nothing for Austin. After his second shift with the Amish, he adds on football practice, homework, and taking care of his family, including his mom who is paralyzed.

“So about two years ago, mom got meningitis and was paralyzed and went to a coma for about a month or two,” said Austin. “And then she had a bunch of surgeries and stuff and then she started rehab and everything like that. And then she finally got hospitalized from home and everything like that. And she’s just slowly trying to get better as she goes.”

“The community’s kind of rallied around them help them out a little bit,” said Bobby Eubanks, head football coach at Hancock County. “Austin has always been around to help with his siblings, and his dad. They’e a great family. It’s just kind of been one of those things that they’ve dealt with and they’ve done done a really good job with.”

He’s the oldest sibling, with two younger sisters and his dad works evenings, so Austin steps up in a big way.

“[I] make her dinner and everything like that, put her to bed and everything and put my little two little sister to bed and then I go to bed,” said Austin. “I mean, it’s a lot of work but I love her so I’ll do it for her and hope for the best.”

His routine is chock full, but everyone around him says he gives 100 percent at everything he does.

“His work ethic is second to none,” said Eubanks. “He’s probably one of only high school kids that I’ve seen, be able to do the things that he does. He’s not one of those kids that we worry about how much effort he’s gonna give because we know what he’s dealing with outside of school, and he does that at a high level. When he comes out here and does the same thing.”

And his crazy weekly routine proves that hard work truly pays off.

“It’s a very good inspiration,” said Yoder. “It’s what every guy his age should aim to be. If they want to look up at something, they’d look at him.”

“He just keeps on going on and that’s why he’s gonna be successful,” said Eubanks. “Whatever he decides to do.”

“Waking up every day early and getting started and going to work and then school football,” said Austin. “I mean, it’s a lot but as long as you put your mind to it, you can do it.”

Austin said he does get to finally have some fun with his friends and girlfriend Raegan on the weekends, which is totally well-deserved.

Team Volocko | “Make your home great again.” | 270.822.7074