EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tri-State rivalries are no joke. Normally one wouldn’t dream of rooting for an opponent… but now, that’s changing.

“Obviously throughout the season, they’re not your friend,” said Castle’s John Purdy. “But once you step off the field, you kind of get to know them.”

“Honestly, it’s nice to get to know people you play off the field,” said Castle’s Quentin Wilson. “I feel like it creates better rivals for when you see them in the regular season.”

How weird does it sound to hear “Mason Wunderlich’s pass is complete to Hayden Summers” or “Clay Conner finds Antonio Harris in the end zone?” On the CE Stars Evansville 7v7 team, that’s nothing out of the ordinary.

“When we first started, I got everybody together and I said group up with your schools,” said Castle assistant coach Cory Bradley. “And then I said it’s the last time you guys will ever do this now come together because we are now one we’re all Evansville.”

“It’s cool that guys can just get together after the season and act like nothing happened and just become teammates and brothers,” said Memorial’s Porter Rode. “I’ve built relationships in 7v7 that I’ll never forget.”

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans started CE Stars as a freshman at Michigan and he merged with the Evansville Elite 7v7 team, taking Tri-State football to the next level.

“We’re really pumped to bring it to Evansville because this is something that can jumpstart recruiting and development and all these different things for a lot of the players down here,” said Markus Barnett of Indy We Out Here.

Playing 7v7 during the off-season helps these players improves their skills, sharpens their mentality, and boosts their exposure through the roof.

“I think the long term effects will be having more college coaches see them,” said Wilson. “I mean, we have so many great athletes around the area, and you don’t have them getting recruited simply because we’re coming out of Southern Indiana, no one knows about us.”

And in 7v7, it’s not uncommon to have to play outside the box.

“They gotta use utilize them in every way possible,” said Castle’s Antonio Harris. “And it’s fun, you get to play different positions – defense, offense running back, you might get to play quarterback, it’s a lot of fun.”

“It’s a lot more, I guess, backyard football,” said Purdy. “You kind of have to adjust and a little bit more freestyle.”

They get to compete against other teams across the Midwest, instilling way more confidence in themselves.

“I think it just kind of like proven that we can play with these dudes up north,” said Boonville’s Clay Conner. “I mean, we all know we’re under recruited down here. But I know we got dudes that can play.”

“The confidence piece telling yourself in the mirror like can’t nobody guard me,” said Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans. “Can’t nobody guard me. Whether you’re from Michigan, from Indianapolis from Fort Wayne, when I line up, you cannot guard me.”

“It kind of proves a point that everybody can play with anybody,” said Boonville’s Reece Wilder. “And it doesn’t matter where you’re from. It just shows you can compete.”

The CE Stars team also got to compete at Paul Brown stadium, home to the Cincinnati Bengals, giving so many kids the opportunity to play at an NFL stadium who may not get the chance otherwise.