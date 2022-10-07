HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – For nearly five decades, the Southridge Raiders have had one man with them every step of the way. Steve Winkler, or Coach Wink as he’s known on the field, has been on the coaching staff in some capacity since 1978.

“He’s that guy that is the dandelion in your yard,” said Southridge head coach Scott Buening. “He just won’t go away.”

Winkler spent four years as the head coach of the Raiders until there was a sudden cutback of teachers in the 90s. Winkler was reduced to part time and only full time teachers could be a head coach at that time. But that didn’t drive him away.

“I just wrote a letter to the former athletic director thanking him for telling me ‘don’t burn any bridges’ because I could’ve easily become bitter and stepped out but I stayed with the program as an assistant coach,” said Winkler.

For 46 years, Wink has coached thousands of athletes and taught countless students at Southridge.

“He had my great uncle,” said junior O’Ryan Curry. “He’s been here a very, very long time.”

Coach Wink helped take Southridge to four state championships. And in 2017, all the hard work paid off big time. The Raiders were Indiana football state champs.

“Well, what makes me feel is I’m so glad we won that last one,” said Winkler. “Because we have a middle school coach – he’s a Vikings fan and I said I did not want to be the Minnesota Vikings of high school football or the Buffalo Bills, that we finally got to win and that was very important to us.”

“I think most of us felt a little something for Wink too that we were so happy that he was able to get at least one before he was done,” said Buening.

“Five decades of coaching becomes a way of life being in the game this long. He says some may think it has made him softer, but he’s not afraid to shut that theory down.

“I’m also the person who’s in charge of their running on Tuesdays and Wednesdays,” Winkler laughed. “So I have a saying ‘don’t overstimulate old people or we’ll lash out against you if you’re the cause that frustration.”

“He at times, can be grumpy,” admitted assistant coach Steve Rust.

“I think people considered him quite a grouch,” added Buening.

But some see through right that tough exterior.

“Frankly, I think he likes that persona, and he plays it sometimes,” said Buening.

“That’s just the nature of coach Wink,” added Rust. “But he’s been great to work with and a lot of fun. We’ve had a lot of fun over the years too. And you know when you’re coaching and doing whatever you’re doing, you gotta have a little bit of that.”

In actuality, he’s been a role model, lifting the team up and making them better with key phrases like “great athletes don’t fall down.”

“It’s just one of his favorite quotes,” said senior Crew Gerber. “It just made me a better football player because if I fall down I know that old Wink is gonna say something about it.”

“Everytime I fall down I have that in my head,” said Curry. “I’m like ‘oh get up, great athletes don’t fall down,’ in Wink’s voice.

Next season marks his 50th year coaching overall, but he’s not done until he says he’s done.

“You just gotta keep persevering and if you’re working hard and believe yourself,” said Winkler. “Eventually good things will happen.”

Winkler was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in the spring of 2022. Check out a list of his accolades here.