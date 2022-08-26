PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s not every day that you see a girl suited up for a varsity football game, but junior Aleyna Quinn is making history at Castle High School. This is the first time in school history that there is a female on the football team.

Aleyna is a multi-sport athlete at Castle, dominating in soccer and basketball. Head coach Doug Hurt says he was trying to think of who to fill Jackson Mitchell’s shoes as this season’s kicker and knew how competitive and talented Quin was.

“I went to her dad and I caught him at a girls’ basketball game at North High School and asked if I could talk to her and he said yes,” says Hurt. “I went to talk to Aleyna a few days later in the hallway, and the rest is history.”

“In the spring he just came up to me and he was like ‘I know you can be aggressive’ and he’s seen me play on the soccer field and dominate down there and he was like ‘make something different in this program’ and he asked me and I was like I’m going to put my mind to it and obviously I’m out here now,” says Quinn.

So, different it is. Aleyna may be a natural born competitor, but the gridiron is new territory for her.

“Just like two or three months ago I’d never kicked a football in my life, so it’s a big experience,” says Quinn.

This newbie is getting the hang of things pretty quickly. In her first appearance, she was perfect, going 4-4 in extra point attempts.

“Everything that I’d seen through the summer and training camp, she’s been spot on,” says special teams Coach Gillis. “Even the little nervousness I had, she went out, she performed exceptionally well for what we needed her to do.”

Aleyna was immediately taken in by the rest of the team, who didn’t even bat an eye at the thought of a girl along the sidelines with them.

“I was game for it,” says senior John Purdy. “I’ve heard about her obviously. She’s a beast in everything she does. I’ve heard through the grapevine about her and I love to have her on the field because she’s a gamer and she can do the job.”

“It’s been overwhelmingly positive,” says Hurt. “She’s one of us and our guys are out to protect her like a sister.”

Getting tackled for the first time is a nerve-wracking thought, but Aleyna doesn’t let it faze her. In fact, she says it’s a rush.

“It almost happened in the North game,” says Quinn. “But I know the boys have my back and they’d probably stop them before they’d ever get to me and if I’ve got that chance to tackle, I’m not going to back away from it.”

The support from the team is huge, but they aren’t the only ones who are pumped to see Aleyna out on the field.

“I’ve had people come up to me in the hallways and be like ‘good job,'” says Qiunn. “Even teachers, other coaches, other sports. Even people like randomly in the community come up to me and I’m like just so thankful for all the support.”

“Our students at Castle are really getting into it,” says Hurt. “She’s a popular girl, very nice girl that people like to get behind. I think it’s been an easy transition and i think the fans are pretty crazy about it.”

“They love having a female representative out there,” says senior Peyton Guerzini. “It’s awesome.”

Aleyna is breaking barriers, inspiring young girls and showing that they can do anything. But she doesn’t let it get to her head, and she doesn’t even like to take the credit.

“It’s definitely a huge honor but I just try to stay humble because I’m just out there kicking a ball and the boys are doing all the work,” says Quinn.

But in actuality, she’s the one kicking through the glass ceiling.