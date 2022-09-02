OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Just over two weeks ago, Daviess County was getting ready for the season to start when senior center Braden Boling made the Home Team Friday Hall of Fame with an infamous interview.

“I feel like we’re gonna be pretty good, we’ve got Jack Ball as our quarterback – DOG. We got Bryson Parm as a running back – DOG. We got Isaac Blue, he’s our right tackle this year – he’s a dog. We got me at Center, I mean, I’m a dog. I think we’re gonna be pretty good this year,” says Boling.

His enthusiasm sparked intrigue. So we had to know – what makes someone a dog?

“A dog in my eyes is someone who is just a beast on the field, is good to be around off the field, brings good team chemistry and just makes everyone happy,” says Isaac Blue.

“It’s really just someone who works hard and puts their all into everything and it’s just good to be recognized for that,” says Jack Ball.

“I think it’s going to the whistle, going beyond the whistle, finishing blocks, finishing routes, finishing runs, being very physical, hearing pads pop,” says head coach Matt Brannon. “All those things incorporate what a dog is.”

Each week, the anticipation is high at Reid Stadium and the monsters in scarlet red are waiting on the gridiron for their next victims and show off their dog mentality.

“Dog mentality is something that football has picked up over the last few years,” says Brannon. “It’s just that person that comes to work every day that’s gritty, that’s tough, that never gives up on a play, never gives up on his teammates. He’s loud, kind of like a loud barking dog that gets after it and so I’m just glad to have a few dogs on our team this year.”

They’re mean, they’re relentless and they’re out for blood.

“When I’m out there I just try to hit them as hard as I can,” says Blue.

“I’m just ready to put them on their backs,” says Boling. “I’m just ready to just punish them.”

In their house, there’s no greater compliment than to be called a dog.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a dog,” says Jack Ball.

“I mean I’m happy, I’m blessed,” says Bryson Parm.

“Being a dog is a very high ranking here at DC,” says Boling. “You have to be top of the top, best of the best.”

It may not say it on their jerseys, but when they step on that field… they’re just dogs.

“We definitely are Panthers, but we’ve got that dog mentality,” says Brannon.

