LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Last September, the unthinkable happened to Heritage Hills receiver Blake Duttlinger. Tragedy struck when Blake was involved in a farming accident, which cost him his left leg.

“It was one of those moments that couldn’t really comprehend,” said Patriots senior Brenden Chew. Brenden has been friends with Blake since sixth grade and says they have been close ever since.

“We were all shocked,” said head coach Todd Wilkerson. “I mean, you know, we’re in the middle of the season and we hear that that happened.”

Less than a year later, Blake is back out with the Band of Brothers.

“It feels really good being back on the field with the guys,” said Blake Duttlinger. “Right here on this practice field, this is special, where memories are made, it’s where limits are tested. And I’m so happy to be part of that.”

“We just love him,” said Chew. “We’re glad that he’s back.”

Blake’s got some new equipment he’s had to adjust to on the field. Day to day, he has a prosthetic foot he wears. But on the gridiron, he brings out the blade, which is a new challenge the Patriots have accepted.

“This whole amputation things like a whole other world that you step into,” said Duttlinger. “It’s been a learning process for everyone. They’ve never coached somebody like me, and I’ve obviously never done anything like this.”

“Really [we] put it up to him to say you let me know how you feel,” said Wilkerson. “And whatever you can do, we’ll let you do. He’s been out here, he’s gone through tackling drills out here with us. So it’s just getting out and getting over the hump and getting out on the field.”

That’s exactly what he’s been doing. Last winter, Blake was already back to the grind. He was able to wrestle in two meets and has been working harder than ever to become even stronger than before.

“I’ve been going through a lot of sports camps, walking schools for amputees,” said Duttlinger. “I really hit it hard in the weight room this year, trying to get back up to what I was. I think I’m there and better.”

Blake may be working on his physical fitness, but his team says his mental attitude hasn’t waivered with all the help from his family, his team, and his support group.

“He’s always given his 100% when he can, no matter what, you could be having a bad day, or a good day,” said Chew. “He’s always here for us.”

“It’s inspiring,” said Wilkerson. “I mean, you know, a kid like him that goes through something like that his his attitude was so awesome.”

“I look back, and I used to be able to do this,” said Duttlinger. “But then you can’t really think back because there’s no point you can’t change what happened. You just got to keep going.”

That push to live life to its fullest is what pushes him each day and what inspires everyone around him.

“You can do really anything that you want to do,” said Duttlinger. “You just have to adapt. To work hard for it to persevere.”

Blake is eligible to play now and is ready to make his debut back to the field this season.