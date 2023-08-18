HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Home Team Friday is back! This week, Eyewitness News will live stream North taking on Castle as our Game of the Week. That game starts at 6:30 p.m., and will be broadcast on our website on our live stream page.
Below you will find a list of all of the games we will be covering August 18. For the latest updates, check our dedicated sports Twitter feed.
Games
Pike Central vs. Riverton Parke – 7:30 p.m.
Owensboro vs. Christian Academy-Louisville – 7:30 p.m.
Paoli vs. Boonville – 6:30 p.m.
North vs. Castle – 7:00 p.m.
Princeton vs. Forest Park – 7:30 p.m.
Reitz vs. Harrison – 6:30 p.m.
Meade County vs. Henderson County – 8:00 p.m.
Southridge vs. Heritage Hills – 6:30 p.m.
Caldwell County vs. Hopkins County Central – 7:00 p.m.
Central vs. Mater Dei – 6:30 p.m.
Jasper vs. Memorial – 7:30 p.m.
North Posey vs. Mt. Vernon – 7:00 p.m.
Apollo vs. Owensboro Catholic – 7:00 p.m.
Tecumseh vs. South Spencer – 7:00 p.m.
Perry Central vs. Tell City – 7:00 p.m.
Madisonville vs. Union County – 7:00 p.m.
Bosse vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 6:30 p.m.
Daviess County vs. Warren East – 8:30 p.m.
Scores
|Pike Central
|0
|Riverton Parke
|0
|7:30 p.m.
|Owensboro
|0
|Christian Academy-Louisville
|0
|7:30 p.m.
|Paoli
|0
|Boonville
|0
|6:30 p.m.
|North
|0
|Castle
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Princeton
|0
|Forest Park
|0
|7:30 p.m.
|Reitz
|0
|Harrison
|0
|6:30 p.m.
|Meade County
|0
|Henderson County
|0
|8:00 p.m.
|Southridge
|0
|Heritage Hills
|0
|6:30 p.m.
|Caldwell County
|0
|Hopkins County Central
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Central
|0
|Mater Dei
|0
|6:30 p.m.
|Jasper
|0
|Memorial
|0
|7:30 p.m.
|North Posey
|0
|Mt. Vernon
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Apollo
|0
|Owensboro Catholic
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Tecumseh
|0
|South Spencer
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Perry Central
|0
|Tell City
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Madisonville
|0
|Union County
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Bosse
|0
|Vincennes Lincoln
|0
|6:30 p.m.
|Daviess County
|0
|Warren East
|0
|8:30 p.m.
Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.