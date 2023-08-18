HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Home Team Friday is back! This week, Eyewitness News will live stream North taking on Castle as our Game of the Week. That game starts at 6:30 p.m., and will be broadcast on our website on our live stream page.

Below you will find a list of all of the games we will be covering August 18. For the latest updates, check our dedicated sports Twitter feed.

Games

Pike Central vs. Riverton Parke – 7:30 p.m.
Owensboro vs. Christian Academy-Louisville – 7:30 p.m.
Paoli vs. Boonville – 6:30 p.m.
North vs. Castle – 7:00 p.m.
Princeton vs. Forest Park – 7:30 p.m.
Reitz vs. Harrison – 6:30 p.m.
Meade County vs. Henderson County – 8:00 p.m.
Southridge vs. Heritage Hills – 6:30 p.m.
Caldwell County vs. Hopkins County Central – 7:00 p.m.
Central vs. Mater Dei – 6:30 p.m.
Jasper vs. Memorial – 7:30 p.m.
North Posey vs. Mt. Vernon – 7:00 p.m.
Apollo vs. Owensboro Catholic – 7:00 p.m.
Tecumseh vs. South Spencer – 7:00 p.m.
Perry Central vs. Tell City – 7:00 p.m.
Madisonville vs. Union County – 7:00 p.m.
Bosse vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 6:30 p.m.
Daviess County vs. Warren East – 8:30 p.m.

