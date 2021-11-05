Home Team Friday Week 12: Games and Scores

Week 12 for Home Team Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter Friday night for all the latest scores!
Games:
Memorial vs. Northview – 6:30 p.m.
Heritage Hills vs. Gibson Southern – 7 p.m.
Owen Valley vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 6 p.m.
North Posey vs. Mater Dei – 7 p.m.
Henderson vs. Apollo – 7 p.m.
Daviess County vs. McCracken County – 7 p.m.
Butler County vs. Owensboro Catholic – 7 p.m.
Scores:
Memorial – 0
Northview – 0
6:30 p.m.
Heritage Hills – 0
Gibson Southern – 0
7 p.m.
Owen Valley – 0
Vincennes Lincoln – 0
6 p.m.
North Posey – 0
Mater Dei – 0
7 p.m.
Henderson – 0
Apollo – 0
7 p.m.
Daviess County – 0
McCracken County – 0
7 p.m.
Butler County – 0
Owensboro Catholic – 0
7 p.m.