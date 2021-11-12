Home Team Friday Week 13: Games and Scores

Home Team Friday

Week 13 for Home Team Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter Friday night for all the latest scores!

Games:

Mater Dei vs. Triton Central – 6 p.m.
Henderson County vs. Daviess County – 7 p.m.
Graves County vs. Owensboro – 7 p.m.
Paducah Tilghman vs. Union County – 7 p.m.
Hancock County vs. Owensboro Catholic – 7 p.m.

Scores:

Mater Dei – 0
Triton Central – 0
6 p.m.

Henderson County – 0
Daviess County – 0
7 p.m.

Graves County – 0
Owensboro – 0
7 p.m.

Paducah Tilghman – 0
Union County – 0
7 p.m.

Hancock County – 0
Owensboro Catholic – 0
7 p.m.

