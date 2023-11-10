HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Home Team Friday is not over yet for Eyewitness News. Although there’s no live stream this week, we’ll be providing updates on the following high school football games in the Tri-State.

Games

  • North Posey vs. Triton Central @ 7:00 p.m.
  • East Central vs. Memorial @ 6:30 p.m.
  • North vs. Bloomington South @ 6:30 p.m.
  • Crittenden County vs. Owensboro Catholic @ 7:00 p.m.
  • South Warren vs. Owensboro @ 7:00 p.m.
  • McCracken County vs. Henderson County @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Franklin-Simpson vs. Union County @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Heritage Hills vs. Batesville @ 7:00 p.m.
  • Daviess County vs. Central Hardin @ 7:00 p.m.

Scores

North Posey0
Triton Central0
1st Quarter7:00 p.m.
East Central21
Memorial7
1st Quarter6:30 p.m.
North7
Bloomington South14
2nd Quarter6:30 p.m.
Crittenden County0
Owensboro Catholic0
1st Quarter7:00 p.m.
South Warren0
Owensboro0
1st Quarter7:00 p.m.
McCracken County0
Henderson County0
1st Quarter7:00 p.m.
Franklin-Simpson0
Union County0
1st Quarter7:00 p.m.
Heritage Hills0
Batesville0
1st Quarter7:00 p.m.
Daviess County0
Central Hardin0
1st Quarter7:00 p.m.