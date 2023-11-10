HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Home Team Friday is not over yet for Eyewitness News. Although there’s no live stream this week, we’ll be providing updates on the following high school football games in the Tri-State.

Games

North Posey vs. Triton Central @ 7:00 p.m.

East Central vs. Memorial @ 6:30 p.m.

North vs. Bloomington South @ 6:30 p.m.

Crittenden County vs. Owensboro Catholic @ 7:00 p.m.

South Warren vs. Owensboro @ 7:00 p.m.

McCracken County vs. Henderson County @ 7:00 p.m.

Franklin-Simpson vs. Union County @ 7:00 p.m.

Heritage Hills vs. Batesville @ 7:00 p.m.

Daviess County vs. Central Hardin @ 7:00 p.m.

Scores

North Posey 0 Triton Central 0 1st Quarter 7:00 p.m.

East Central 21 Memorial 7 1st Quarter 6:30 p.m.

North 7 Bloomington South 14 2nd Quarter 6:30 p.m.

Crittenden County 0 Owensboro Catholic 0 1st Quarter 7:00 p.m.

South Warren 0 Owensboro 0 1st Quarter 7:00 p.m.

McCracken County 0 Henderson County 0 1st Quarter 7:00 p.m.

Franklin-Simpson 0 Union County 0 1st Quarter 7:00 p.m.

Heritage Hills 0 Batesville 0 1st Quarter 7:00 p.m.