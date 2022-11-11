IHSAA Regionals:

5A – Bloomington South 14, Castle 31

  • Castle vs. Whiteland 11/18

4A – East Central 35, Memorial 21

3A – (Southridge vs. Lawrenceburg – Nov. 12 @ 4pm)

2A – Mater Dei 35, Triton Central 28

  • Mater Dei vs. Linton-Stockton 11/18

KHSAA Playoffs:

Meade County 6, Henderson County 35

  • Henderson County at Male 11/18

Hart County 20, Union County 34

  • Union County at Bardstown 11/18

McLean County 32, Owensboro Catholic – 47

  • Lexington Christian at Owensboro Catholic 11/18

Greenwood 21, Owensboro 27

  • Fairdale at Owensboro 11/18

Madisonville-North Hopkins 17, Warren East 28

Daviess County 3, Central Hardin 17