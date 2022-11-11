IHSAA Regionals:
5A – Bloomington South 14, Castle 31
- Castle vs. Whiteland 11/18
4A – East Central 35, Memorial 21
3A – (Southridge vs. Lawrenceburg – Nov. 12 @ 4pm)
2A – Mater Dei 35, Triton Central 28
- Mater Dei vs. Linton-Stockton 11/18
KHSAA Playoffs:
Meade County 6, Henderson County 35
- Henderson County at Male 11/18
Hart County 20, Union County 34
- Union County at Bardstown 11/18
McLean County 32, Owensboro Catholic – 47
- Lexington Christian at Owensboro Catholic 11/18
Greenwood 21, Owensboro 27
- Fairdale at Owensboro 11/18
Madisonville-North Hopkins 17, Warren East 28
Daviess County 3, Central Hardin 17