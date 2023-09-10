HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Vote on who you think deserves this weeks MVP. Voting closes on Tuesday at noon.

Nominee #1 – Carter Holsworth (RB – Jasper) – Holsworth has been producing for the Wildcats all year. This week was no different with 30 carries for 246 yards and four touchdowns.

Nominee #2 – Roland Vera Jr. (WR – Reitz) – Vera Jr. continued his impressive season with 15 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns. He added a rushing touchdown as well against a stout North defense.

Nominee #3 – Noah Wright (WR/RB – Southridge) – Wright did it all on offense, defense, and special teams. He had a kickoff return and punt return TD. On offense he had a touchdown reception as well. On defense he returned an interception back to the three-yard-line.

Nominee #4 – Joel Bueltel (RB – Forest Park) – Bueltel shined in the Rangers 28-17 win over Tecumseh. He had 14 carries for 228 yards and two touchdowns. That’s 16 YPC.