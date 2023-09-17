HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Vote on who you think deserves this weeks Home Team Friday MVP. The poll closes on Tuesday at noon.

Nominee #1 – Kortez Stewart (RB – Mt. Vernon) – Stewart rushed for 273 yards and had another 26 receiving. That all came with four touchdowns as well.

Nominee #2 – Brady Atwell (QB – Owensboro Catholic) – Atwell slung the ball for 446 yards alongside five touchdowns.

Nominee #3 – Sean DeLong (RB – Gibson Southern) – DeLong rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns against a stout Southridge defense.

Nominee #4 – Sam McKinney (QB – North) – McKinney was multi-dimensional with 92 rushing yards and 185 yards passing. He also threw for five touchdowns.