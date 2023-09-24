HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Vote on who you think deserves this weeks Home Team Friday MVP. The poll closes on Tuesday at noon.

Nominee #1 –Troy Davis (RB –Reitz) – Davis rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Nominee #2 – Blayne Sisson (QB – Mt. Carmel ) – Sisson slung the ball for 179 yards and a touchdown. He added another 263 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Nominee #3 – Marques Ballard (RB – Boonville) – Ballard caught five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Nominee #4 – Jaren Johnson (QB – Union County) – Johnson rushed for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns. Johnson added 28 yards over the air