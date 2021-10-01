Home Team Friday Week 7: Games and Scores

Week 6 for Home Team Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter Friday night for all the latest scores!

Games:

Mater Dei vs. Bosse – 7:00 p.m.

Hancock County vs. Butler County – 7:00 p.m.

Albion vs. Carmi – 7:00 p.m.

Harrison vs. Central – 7:00 p.m.

Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton vs. Fairfield – 7:00 p.m.

Ohio County vs. Graves County – 7:00 p.m.

Castle vs. Jasper – 6:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs., Logan County – 7:00 p.m.

Hopkinsville vs. Madisonville North Hopkins – 7:00 p.m.

Henderson County vs. Marshall County – 7:00 p.m.

Daviess County vs. McCracken County – 7:00 p.m.

Allen County vs. McLean County – 7:00 p.m.

Gibson Southern vs. Mt Vernon – 7:00 p.m.

Vincennes Lincoln vs. North – 6:30 p.m.

Forest Park vs. North Posey – 7:00 p.m.

West Washington vs. Perry Central – 7:00 p.m.

Boonville vs. Princeton – 7:00 p.m.

Memorial vs. Reitz – 7:00 p.m.

Southridge vs. South Spencer – 7:00 p.m.

Tecumseh vs. Springs Valley – 6:30 p.m.

Pike Central vs. Tell City – 6:30 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic vs. Todd County Central – 7:00 p.m.

Heritage Hills vs. Washington – 6:30 p.m.

Scores:

Mater Dei – 14

vs. Bosse – 0

2Q

Hancock County – 8

vs. Butler County – 8

2Q

Albion – 0

vs. Carmi – 0

7:00 p.m.

Harrison -0

vs. Central – 0

7:00 p.m.

Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton – 0

vs. Fairfield – 0

7:00 p.m.

Ohio County – 6

vs. Graves County – 43

2Q

Castle – 0

vs. Jasper – 16

Half

Hopkins County Central – 7

vs. Logan County – 28

2Q

Hopkinsville – 30

vs. Madisonville North Hopkins – 0

2Q

Henderson County – 7

vs. Marshall County – 0

2Q

Daviess County – 8

vs. McCracken County – 7

1Q

Allen County – 0

vs. McLean County – 8

1Q

Gibson Southern – 21

vs. Mt Vernon – 0

1Q

Vincennes Lincoln – 14

vs. North – 21

2Q

Forest Park – 0

vs. North Posey – 0

7:00 p.m.

West Washington – 8

vs. Perry Central – 14

2Q

Boonville – 6

vs. Princeton – 7

2Q

Memorial – 14

vs. Reitz – 3

2Q

Southridge – 42

vs. South Spencer – 7

2Q

Tecumseh – 14

vs. Springs Valley – 7

Half

Pike Central – 0

vs. Tell City – 21

2Q

Owensboro Catholic -14

vs. Todd County Central – 0

2Q

Heritage Hills – 49

vs. Washington – 0

2Q

