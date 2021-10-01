Home Team Friday Week 7: Games and Scores

Week 6 for Home Team Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter Friday night for all the latest scores!
Games:
Mater Dei vs. Bosse – 7:00 p.m.
Hancock County vs. Butler County – 7:00 p.m.
Albion vs. Carmi – 7:00 p.m.
Harrison vs. Central – 7:00 p.m.
Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton vs. Fairfield – 7:00 p.m.
Ohio County vs. Graves County – 7:00 p.m.
Castle vs. Jasper – 6:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs., Logan County – 7:00 p.m.
Hopkinsville vs. Madisonville North Hopkins – 7:00 p.m.
Henderson County vs. Marshall County – 7:00 p.m.
Daviess County vs. McCracken County – 7:00 p.m.
Allen County vs. McLean County – 7:00 p.m.
Gibson Southern vs. Mt Vernon – 7:00 p.m.
Vincennes Lincoln vs. North – 6:30 p.m.
Forest Park vs. North Posey – 7:00 p.m.
West Washington vs. Perry Central – 7:00 p.m.
Boonville vs. Princeton – 7:00 p.m.
Memorial vs. Reitz – 7:00 p.m.
Southridge vs. South Spencer – 7:00 p.m.
Tecumseh vs. Springs Valley – 6:30 p.m.
Pike Central vs. Tell City – 6:30 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic vs. Todd County Central – 7:00 p.m.
Heritage Hills vs. Washington – 6:30 p.m.
Scores:
Mater Dei – 14
vs. Bosse – 0
2Q
Hancock County – 8
vs. Butler County – 8
2Q
Albion – 0
vs. Carmi – 0
7:00 p.m.
Harrison -0
vs. Central – 0
7:00 p.m.
Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton – 0
vs. Fairfield – 0
7:00 p.m.
Ohio County – 6
vs. Graves County – 43
2Q
Castle – 0
vs. Jasper – 16
Half
Hopkins County Central – 7
vs. Logan County – 28
2Q
Hopkinsville – 30
vs. Madisonville North Hopkins – 0
2Q
Henderson County – 7
vs. Marshall County – 0
2Q
Daviess County – 8
vs. McCracken County – 7
1Q
Allen County – 0
vs. McLean County – 8
1Q
Gibson Southern – 21
vs. Mt Vernon – 0
1Q
Vincennes Lincoln – 14
vs. North – 21
2Q
Forest Park – 0
vs. North Posey – 0
7:00 p.m.
West Washington – 8
vs. Perry Central – 14
2Q
Boonville – 6
vs. Princeton – 7
2Q
Memorial – 14
vs. Reitz – 3
2Q
Southridge – 42
vs. South Spencer – 7
2Q
Tecumseh – 14
vs. Springs Valley – 7
Half
Pike Central – 0
vs. Tell City – 21
2Q
Owensboro Catholic -14
vs. Todd County Central – 0
2Q
Heritage Hills – 49
vs. Washington – 0
2Q