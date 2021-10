Home Team Friday Week 9: Games and Scores

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Sure it seemed like a good idea at the time. As malls popped outside downtown areas and in the suburbs nationally, cities across the country toyed with the idea of pedestrian walkways in the heart of the city to bring more shoppers and businesses back downtown.

In 1959, Evansville attempted the idea on an interim basis and while it was successful initially, it wasn't until 1971 that plans were made to make it a permanent idea. Former Mayor Russ Lloyd Jr., whose father served also served as Mayor during the walkway era, remembers that there was a lot of "hoopla" surrounding it.