Week 9 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores!
Games
- Castle vs. Memorial – 7:00 p.m.
- Bosse vs. Harrison – 7:00 p.m.
- North vs. Central – 7:00 p.m.
- Reitz vs. Mater Dei – 7:00 p.m.
- Gibson Southern vs. Boonville – 7:00 p.m.
- Heritage Hills vs. Princeton – 7:00 p.m.
- Perry Central vs. Mitchell – 6:30 p.m.
- Pike Central vs. North Posey – 6:30 p.m.
- Southridge vs. Forest Park – 6:30 p.m.
- Tell City vs. South Spencer – 7:00 p.m.
- Vincennes Lincoln vs. Jasper – 6:30 p.m.
- Marshall County vs. Apollo – 6:00 p.m.
- Daviess County vs Henderson County – 6:00 p.m.
- Hopkins County Central vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins – 6:00 p.m.
- Breckinridge County vs. Muhlenberg County – 6:00 p.m.
- Grayson County vs. Ohio County – 6:00 p.m.
- Graves County vs. Owensboro – 6:00 p.m.
- Webster County vs. Trigg County – 6:00 p.m.
- Paducah Tilghman vs. Union County – 6:00 p.m.
- Carmi vs. Johnson City – 7:00 p.m.
- Fairfield vs. Albion – 7:00 p.m.
Scores
