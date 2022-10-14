Week 9 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores!

Games

Castle vs. Memorial – 7:00 p.m.

Bosse vs. Harrison – 7:00 p.m.

North vs. Central – 7:00 p.m.

Reitz vs. Mater Dei – 7:00 p.m.

Gibson Southern vs. Boonville – 7:00 p.m.

Heritage Hills vs. Princeton – 7:00 p.m.

Perry Central vs. Mitchell – 6:30 p.m.

Pike Central vs. North Posey – 6:30 p.m.

Southridge vs. Forest Park – 6:30 p.m.

Tell City vs. South Spencer – 7:00 p.m.

Vincennes Lincoln vs. Jasper – 6:30 p.m.

Marshall County vs. Apollo – 6:00 p.m.

Daviess County vs Henderson County – 6:00 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins – 6:00 p.m.

Breckinridge County vs. Muhlenberg County – 6:00 p.m.

Grayson County vs. Ohio County – 6:00 p.m.

Graves County vs. Owensboro – 6:00 p.m.

Webster County vs. Trigg County – 6:00 p.m.

Paducah Tilghman vs. Union County – 6:00 p.m.

Carmi vs. Johnson City – 7:00 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Albion – 7:00 p.m.

Scores

Castle 0 Memorial 0 7:00 p.m.

Bosse 0 Harrison 0 7:00 p.m.

North 0 Central 0 7:00 p.m.

Reitz 0 Mater Dei 0 7:00 p.m.

Gibson Southern 0 Boonville 0 7:00 p.m.

Heritage Hills 0 Princeton 0 7:00 p.m.

Perry Central 0 Mitchell 0 6:30 p.m.

Pike Central 0 North Posey 0 6:30 p.m.

Southridge 0 Forest Park 0 6:30 p.m.

Tell City 0 South Spencer 0 7:00 p.m.

Vincennes Lincoln 0 Jasper 0 6:30 p.m.

Marshall County 0 Apollo 0 6:00 p.m.

Daviess County 0 Henderson County 0 6:00 p.m.

Hopkins County Central 0 Madisonville-North Hopkins 0 6:00 p.m.

Breckinridge County 0 Muhlenberg County 0 6:00 p.m.

Grayson County 0 Ohio County 0 6:00 p.m.

Graves County 0 Owensboro 0 6:00 p.m.

Webster County 0 Trigg County 0 6:00 p.m.

Paducah Tilghman 0 Union County 0 6:00 p.m.

Carmi 0 Johnson City 0 7:00 p.m.