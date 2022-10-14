Week 9 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores!

Games

  • Castle vs. Memorial – 7:00 p.m.
  • Bosse vs. Harrison – 7:00 p.m.
  • North vs. Central – 7:00 p.m.
  • Reitz vs. Mater Dei – 7:00 p.m.
  • Gibson Southern vs. Boonville – 7:00 p.m.
  • Heritage Hills vs. Princeton – 7:00 p.m.
  • Perry Central vs. Mitchell – 6:30 p.m.
  • Pike Central vs. North Posey – 6:30 p.m.
  • Southridge vs. Forest Park – 6:30 p.m.
  • Tell City vs. South Spencer – 7:00 p.m.
  • Vincennes Lincoln vs. Jasper – 6:30 p.m.
  • Marshall County vs. Apollo – 6:00 p.m.
  • Daviess County vs Henderson County – 6:00 p.m.
  • Hopkins County Central vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins – 6:00 p.m.
  • Breckinridge County vs. Muhlenberg County – 6:00 p.m.
  • Grayson County vs. Ohio County – 6:00 p.m.
  • Graves County vs. Owensboro – 6:00 p.m.
  • Webster County vs. Trigg County – 6:00 p.m.
  • Paducah Tilghman vs. Union County – 6:00 p.m.
  • Carmi vs. Johnson City – 7:00 p.m.
  • Fairfield vs. Albion – 7:00 p.m.

Scores

Castle0
Memorial0
7:00 p.m.
Bosse0
Harrison0
7:00 p.m.
North0
Central0
7:00 p.m.
Reitz0
Mater Dei0
7:00 p.m.
Gibson Southern0
Boonville0
7:00 p.m.
Heritage Hills0
Princeton0
7:00 p.m.
Perry Central0
Mitchell0
6:30 p.m.
Pike Central0
North Posey0
6:30 p.m.
Southridge0
Forest Park0
6:30 p.m.
Tell City0
South Spencer0
7:00 p.m.
Vincennes Lincoln0
Jasper0
6:30 p.m.
Marshall County0
Apollo0
6:00 p.m.
Daviess County0
Henderson County0
6:00 p.m.
Hopkins County Central0
Madisonville-North Hopkins0
6:00 p.m.
Breckinridge County0
Muhlenberg County0
6:00 p.m.
Grayson County0
Ohio County0
6:00 p.m.
Graves County0
Owensboro0
6:00 p.m.
Webster County0
Trigg County0
6:00 p.m.
Paducah Tilghman0
Union County0
6:00 p.m.
Carmi0
Johnson City0
7:00 p.m.
Fairfield0
Albion0
7:00 p.m.