EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tucker Tornatta’s 17 points and nine rebounds paired with Luke Ellsperman’s 11, fourth-quarter points aided the Tigers to a 52-50 win over Mater Dei.
You can watch highlights in the video player above.
by: Nathan Goble
Posted:
Updated:
