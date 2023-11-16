HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – This week on Home Team Friday Countdown, the sports team previewed high school football games coming up in the Tri-State area on November 17 and 18.
Tune in Friday at 10:15 CT on ABC 25 for Week 14 of Home Team Friday.
by: Michael Gross, Collin Davies
Posted:
Updated:
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – This week on Home Team Friday Countdown, the sports team previewed high school football games coming up in the Tri-State area on November 17 and 18.
Tune in Friday at 10:15 CT on ABC 25 for Week 14 of Home Team Friday.