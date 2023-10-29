HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Here are your Home Team Friday Week 11 MVP nominees.

Nominee #1: Luke Floyd (QB – Daviess Co.) – The Panther quarterback had 159 passing yards and three touchdowns. He added 148 more rushing and another touchdown as well. On defense Floyd had 10 tackles and one interception.

Nominee #2: Roland Vera Jr. (WR – Reitz) – Vera Jr. continued to impress racking up 206 yards and two touchdowns in a semifinal win.

Nominee #3: Antonio Harris (WR/RB – Castle) – Harris keeps producing, this time with 209 yards and four touchdowns in the Knights sectional semifinal win.

Nominee #4: Liam Stone (QB – North Posey) – Stone threw for 109 yards and rushed for 149 more and two rushing touchdowns in the Vikings overtime sectional win over Mater Dei.