PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Castle Knights solidified the regional championship title on Friday after defeating Bloomington South with the help of this week’s Home Team Friday MVP, Antonio Harris.

The junior running back rushed for 103 yards and scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, bringing the Knights to the 31-14 victory.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Harris. “I give tribute to my whole O line up there and the coaching staff for making it possible for me to accomplish what I accomplished. I thank everybody that voted for me and all my supporters out there. I really appreciate it. It’s a great feeling but I’m never complacent so I’m just ready for the next week.”

“It’s great for him and for the team,” said head coach Doug Hurt. “He’s dynamic anytime he gets the ball in his hands. He’s just a great kid, he’s got an outstanding GPA. He does everything the right way. Super proud of him, not only as a player but as a person. They way he conducts himself, he’s going to do big big things by the time it’s all said and done.”

Antonio wins with 58 percent of the votes.