MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Mt. Carmel quarterback Blayne Sisson dominated in week 9 of the high school football season and claimed the Home Team Friday MVP title.

Sisson threw for 305 passing yards and four touchdowns, but also rushed 151 yards and ran in five more touchdowns. And it doesn’t stop on offense. He also had a pick on defense as the golden aces ran over Marian Central Catholic with a whopping 62 to 38 final.

“My O-Line… if you would’ve told me at the beginning of the year how much they’d progress from where they were to now, I wouldn’t believe it,” said Sisson. “They’re the only reason that I can do that. I can get however many passing yards, passing touchdowns, rushing yards, etc… they’re the reason for that. Same with my receivers and running backs.”

“As our season goes along, our schedule continues to get tougher and tougher,” said head coach Michael Brewer. “It’s good to see your best players rise to the occasion and meet those challenges. That’s when great players play their best. it kind of separates the good from the great and that’s what he did on Saturday. He played his best football game of the year.”

Blayne wins with 57 percent of the votes.