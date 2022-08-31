OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County receiver Decker Renfrow is the week #2 Home Team Friday MVP.

Renfrow had four interceptions, one pick six and a receiving touchdown in the Panthers’ win over Owensboro Catholic.

“I know there were also some great performances, as always,” says Renfrow. “I’m just happy to be recognized. I honestly couldn’t have done it without the other 10 guys on the field at that time. It’s credit to them too. An MVP performance from one guy, you spot one guy but you don’t realize the rest of the guys on the unit making plays too.”

“I think it’s just a culmination of what he’s been doing for the last four years as a senior, as a four year letterman and now a captain,” says Panthers head coach Matt Brannon. “He comes to work everyday ready to practice and obviously the results showed on the field Friday night, so really proud of him.”

Renfrow wins with 81% of the online vote.