EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Jett Goldsberry of Heritage Hills High School is this year’s Home Team Friday MVP.

Goldsberry helped to lead his team to state championship, finishing the season with 1,351 rushing yards with 20 touchdowns and 1,199 passing yards with 16 touchdowns.

On defense, he finished with four solo tackles, 40 assisted tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.