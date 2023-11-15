LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Patriots quarterback, Jett Goldsberry, is the Home Team Friday Week 13 MVP.

In the regional championship win over Batesville, Goldsberry had 84 passing yards with a touchdown. He added stats in the rushing game as well with 154 more yards and two touchdowns. He credits those around him, including his offensive line, for the performance.

“They’ve worked hard all season and I appreciate all of them. They’ve been blocking who they need to block on each, individual play that I run the ball or my running backs,” said Goldsberry.

The Patriots will look to him again this Friday as they take on Gibson Southern in the semi-state championship at home.