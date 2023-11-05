EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Here are the nominees for the Week 12 Home Team Friday MVP:

Nominee #1

Dylen Kendrick (Memorial) – The sophomore running back recorded 106 yards and a rushing TD on 27 carries and scored the game winning 70-yard TD against Reitz in the 4A Sectional Championship.

Nominee #2

Brady Atwell (Owensboro Catholic) – As a Junior, Atwell has lit up the stat sheet this year leading the state in passing yards. He added 255 more yards and six TDs on 16 completions in the win over Caldwell County.

Nominee #3

Defense (Henderson County) – The Colonels defense was sensational against Warren Central allowing just 57 total yards of offense. Henderson County also recovered one fumble in the shutout victory.

Nominee #4

Jason Rucker II (North) – The junior running back secured 294 yards and four TDs on just 14 carries in the high scoring win against Castle 60-50.