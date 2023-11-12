HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Here are the Home Team Friday Week 13 MVP nominees. Vote now through noon on Tuesday in the poll.

Nominee #1: Colton Gardner (North Posey – RB) – Gardner had 16 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown in a regional championship win over Triton Central.

Nominee #2: Evan Hampton (Owensboro – RB) – Hampton racked up 246 total yards and three touchdowns in a playoff win over South Warren.

Nominee #3: Jett Goldsberry (Heritage Hills – QB) – Goldsberry threw for 84 yards and a passing touchdown as well as rushing for 154 yards and another two touchdowns in a regional championship win over Batesville.

Nominee #4: Brady Atwell (Owensboro Catholic – QB) – Atwell was efficient completing 17 of his 21 passes. He had 270 passing yards as well as five touchdowns in the Aces playoff win over Crittenden County.