EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The winner of the Home Team Friday MVP for Week 12 is Dylen Kendrick. The Memorial running back scored two touchdowns while racking up 176 yards in the upset win of Reitz last Friday. A lot of his success is due his growth and momentum in the latter half of the season.

“Well it’s special because, you know, Dylan stuck through the whole season,” head coach John Hurley said. “And as the years go going on, he’s gotten stronger and stronger. And in the biggest game we’ve had up to this point, he saved it for that game.”

Kendrick’s two touchdowns came via a red-zone rush and a 70-yard reception that was the nail in the coffin to win a third-straight sectional championship.

“The first one we ran in practice, but never run the game,” Kendrick said. “We ran it here a couple of times and I knew it pretty well. And then the other one I didn’t really know, so I just ran up the middle and Luke threw to me and I kind of bobbled it and just kept running and scored and it was exciting.”

“By the time you get to weeks 10, 11 and 12, you’re kind of playing your best football,” Hurley said. “I don’t know if we’re there yet, but I know we’re continuing to get better and Dylan’s a classic example of that. And he’s a competitor, you know, he’s a multi-sport athlete and we’ll take as many of those guys as we can get.”

The Tigers take on #1 East Central in the 4A Regional Championship at Enlow Field on Friday.