HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Here are the week three nominees. Vote in the poll below the nominees.

Nominee #1: Elijah Wagner (QB/RB – Bosse) – Wagner had 207 passing yards and two touchdowns. The part that really shined was his 323 rushing yards with another three touchdowns. It was done in a 52-42 loss to Castle.

Nominee #2: Max Mccool (RB – Castle) – Mccool has been solid all year and this week was no exception. He racked up 277 combined yards of rushing and receiving alongside four touchdowns.

Nominee #3: Jarren Johnson (QB/RB – Union County) – Johnson has been a Wildcat quarterback so far this season, but in this game he used his arm. Johnson had 100 passing yards with two touchdowns. On the rushing side, he had 135 yards and another two touchdowns.

Nominee #4: Andrew Gillihan (WR – Mt. Carmel) – Gillihan was the main target in the Golden Aces’ game. He caught 19 of his quarterback’s 23 completions and had 233 yards with three touchdowns.