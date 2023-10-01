HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Vote on who you think deserves this week’s Home Team Friday MVP. The poll closes on Tuesday at noon.

Nominee #1 –Antonio Harris (RB – Castle) – Harris rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Harris added 81 receiving yards int he win over Jasper.

Nominee #2 – Jed Galvin (RB – North Posey) – Galvin rushed for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns. Galvin add a touchdown through the air while also making an interception on defense.

Nominee #3 – Noah Terry (RB – Tell City) – Terry had 261 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He did it while splitting carries with his twin brother Landon.

Nominee #4 – Wyatt Franz (RB – Boonville) – Franz had six rushing touchdowns come out of his 200 rushing yards.