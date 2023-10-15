HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Here are the week nine Play of the Night nominees.

Nominee #1:

The first is Elijah Wagner of Bosse. The quarterback has been special all year, and this week it paid off with a win. Wagner racked up 300 passing yards and four touchdowns. But he did it in the rushing game too with another 200 on the ground and two more touchdowns in a win over Harrison.

Nominee #2:

Noah Terry of Tell City had 313 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant 55-15 win over South Spencer. The running back has easily eclipsed 1000 yards on the season.

Nominee #3:

The third nominee is Heritage Hills’ quarterback, Jett Goldsberry. He racked up four touchdowns through the air, and then added 67 yards rushing with another touchdown on the ground.

Nominee #4:

O’Ryan Curry of Southridge is the final nominee. The Raider running back had 182 yards alongside four touchdowns on the ground in a 49-17 win over Forest Park.

You can vote now on tristatehomepage.com through noon on Tuesday.