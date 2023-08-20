HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – There are four nominees each week for the MVP award.

Nominee #1: Ty Brown (QB/FS – South Spencer) – Brown had one passing and three rushing touchdowns. On defense he also got an interception.

Nominee #2: Liam Stone (QB/DB – North Posey) – Stone had five total touchdowns as well as over 100 yards rushing. On defense he recovered a fumble.

Nominee #3: Roland Vera Jr. (WR/SS – Reitz) – Vera Jr. had one passing, one rushing, and one receiving touchdown. The passing touchdown was a 70-yard play.

Nominee #4: Brady Atwell (QB – Owensboro Catholic) – Atwell threw for 328 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for another touchdown. Atwell did this efficiently with an 83% completion percentage.