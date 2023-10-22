HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Vote on who you think deserves this week’s Home Team Friday MVP. The poll closes on Tuesday at noon.

Nominee #1 – Mitchel Leinenbach (WR/Jasper) – A 36-yd TD reception on offense, two interceptions and six tackles on defense for Leinenbach aided the Wildcats to a 41-24 win over Bosse.

Nominee #2 – Brady Atwell (QB/Owensboro Catholic) – The stud quarterback threw for 302 yards and five touchdowns on 21 of 25 passing in the win over Fort Campbell.

Nominee #3 – Markezz Hightower (WR/Madisonville-North Hopkins) – With 145 yards in the air and three touchdown receptions, as well as 114 yards on the ground and three touchdown rushes, Hightower was responsible for all six TDs the Maroons scored in the win over Owensboro.

Nominee #4 – Defense (North Posey) – The Vikings defense allowed just eight points in their 2A sectional matchup with Perry Central. They also collected three fumble recoveries, dropped the Commodores QB twice and had nine players register three tackles or more.