HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – There are four nominees each week for the MVP award.

Nominee #1: Antonio Harris (WR/RB – Castle) – Harris had 121 yards and two touchdowns in the rushing game. On the receiving side, Harris had 141 yards and another two touchdowns.

Nominee #2: Elijah Wagner (QB/CB – Bosse) – Wagner did it all. For passing he had 192 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 92 yards and another touchdown. To complete the trifecta he had 65 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Nominee #3: Carter Holsworth (RB/QB – Jasper) – Holsworth dominated in the only half that he played. In the first half he had 133 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Nominee #4: Jarvis Starks-Scott (RB/CB – Webster County) – Offense or defense didn’t matter for Starks-Scott. He had a rushing touchdown on offense. He also ran back a kickoff for a touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball he had two pick six’s. It was an all-around clinic for the Trojan.