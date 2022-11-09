MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – In the first week of KHSAA Football playoffs, Union County senior Kanye Pollard was named the week 12 Home Team Friday MVP.

In Friday’s 50-20 victory over Glasgow, Pollard contributed 180 total yards, two rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. He also tied for a team-high nine tackles.

“I just knew it was a big game we played,” said Pollard. “I knew we couldn’t lose that game, ’cause we’re trying to get to state this season. I was just playing with everything I had in me that game. Everybody on this team, we strengthen each other every day at practice.”

“He’s had a great year,” said head coach Derek Johns. “His numbers when he does play, [he’s a] great player. He can be a receiver, when Jerry [Sabino] went out, he and Kris stepped up to be a running back a little bit for us. He’s still a deadly wide receiver and special teams player and defense. We understand what he has. It’s much deserved.”

Kanye wins with 58 percent of the votes.