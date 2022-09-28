MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County running back and wide receiver Kris Hughes is the week six Home Team Friday MVP.

The Braves senior racked up 163 rushing yards, 44 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Friday’s victory over Crittenden County, keeping Union County’s undefeated record (6-0).

“I can’t do it without my teammates,” said Hughes. “They encourage me everyday to come to practice and give it all we got, and we just improve every week and luckily I just won it this week.”

“He’s played well all year,” said head coach Derek Johns. “For a player to get enough votes to win, that speaks volumes of the team and for Kris as well. It’s no surprise. He’s been a four year starter for us. When the game is on the line you know Kris can have the ball. It’s nothing new for him. He’s been making plays ever since he’s been with us.”

Kris won with 63% of the votes.