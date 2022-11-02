EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In the second round of IHSAA sectionals, Mater Dei senior quarterback Mason Wunderlich was named week eleven Home Team Friday MVP.

Wunderlich was 7/9 on Friday with 227 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. He helped the Wildcats advance to the Sectional Championships, all while only playing in the first half at Tell City.

“A lot of people around here did a heck of a job playing last Friday. I wouldn’t get it without everybody else on the team. The line did a great job and gave me a lot of time. We had to establish our run game on the first drive and allow the paths to open up. The receivers did a great job. It’s my senior year and everybody has got my back and I got their back and it’s just good to have the team chemistry.”

“Mason had a couple spectacular passes, one of them you could see on a Sunday afternoon almost,” said head coach Mike Goebel. “He’s just been a great team leader and the team really rallies around him.”

Wunderlich wins with 78 percent of the votes.