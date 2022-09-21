MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – For two weeks in a row, your Home Team Friday MVP is from Mt. Vernon. For week 5, we’ve got quarterback Nicot Burnett, who put up 233 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown and a defensive interception in Friday night’s victory over Forest Park.

“The big thing is my bond with my receivers,” said Burnett. “If I throw a bad pass they always got me up and they told me there’s the next play. It also helps with my coaches that are always bringing me up and seeing my family in the stands, that always helps me too and I think it just gives me more confidence. More than I think people would think it would.”

“That’s kind of Nicot,” said head coach Luke Messmer. “If you allow him to sit back there and throw the ball and play man coverage, he makes it really tough for a defense. He can put the ball anywhere and then obviously dual threat-wise with the running touchdown too he can make you pay thee too. So it was kind of his brand of football.”

Nicot wins with 39% of the vote.