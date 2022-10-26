HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – In the first round of IHSAA sectionals, Southridge senior Reid Schroeder dominated and was named week ten Home Team Friday MVP.

Schroeder led the team on the ground – the raiders RB brought in four touchdowns on 205 rushing yards. He helped Southridge advance to the next round of sectionals by taking down North Harrison, but he says it’s the team as a whole that helps him perform at such a high level.

“We’re real tight as a team,” said Schroeder. “Our team chemistry is something that I’ve seen our sophomore year, that was a tight tea and I see the same thing out of this team. And that team made it to semi-state so maybe we can see what we can do out of this team.”

“He want to be the best and he wants us to do well,” said Raiders head coach Scott Buening. “He’s one of the rare kids that when you’re around him, you play better. Not everybody has that trait and that ability but it’s pretty easy when one of your best players is also one of your hardest workers and a kid that everyone respects.”

Schroeder wins with 74 percent of the votes.